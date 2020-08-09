Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,475. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,699,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after buying an additional 81,104 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

