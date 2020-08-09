BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TECH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $268.25.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $266.65. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,782. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $229.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total value of $2,952,287.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,287.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

