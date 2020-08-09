BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $328.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $211.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECH. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $268.25.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.61. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.42, for a total value of $1,332,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,758.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $1,559,539.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,778.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,980,262. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1,576.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 139.0% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

