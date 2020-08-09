BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.
BDSI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.72.
BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.
BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.
