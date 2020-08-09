BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%.

BDSI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.94. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.74 million, a P/E ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 0.72.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,264,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $99,663.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

