BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a performer rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.09.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. 10,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 180.38 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,760 shares of company stock valued at $24,440,915. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
