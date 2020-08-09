BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a performer rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.09.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. 10,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,842. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 180.38 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,760 shares of company stock valued at $24,440,915. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after buying an additional 1,480,447 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after buying an additional 1,114,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after buying an additional 1,078,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after buying an additional 961,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,457.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 540,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

