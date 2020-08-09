BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 9,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,374. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $570.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 907,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

