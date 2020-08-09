BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

TCPC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

