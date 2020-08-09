Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BXMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,428. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,066 shares of company stock worth $155,749 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

