Blakecoin (BLC) Trading Up 33.6% This Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,589.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,669.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.94 or 0.03333048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.55 or 0.02601280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00494880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00806521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00811628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00058764 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 26,964,680 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

