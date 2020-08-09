Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloom Energy Corporation generates and distributes renewable energy. It supplies electricity to the residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Bloom Energy Corporation is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 115,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,037,944. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 56,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $716,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,129.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,717 shares of company stock worth $7,880,786. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

