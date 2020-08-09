BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $19.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 5,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $167.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 2.15.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.12. As a group, research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Kelly Janzen bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 386.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 128,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

