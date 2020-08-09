Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

BHF stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

