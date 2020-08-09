Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 145.57% and a net margin of 25.53%.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.61.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.