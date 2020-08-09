Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 145.57% and a net margin of 25.53%.
Shares of BSIG stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $14.61.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.
Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile
BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
