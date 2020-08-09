British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

BTI stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 101,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,692. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69. The company has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

