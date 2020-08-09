Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $138.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $1,331,535.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,209,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 63.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 212.8% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

