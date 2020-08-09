Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $50.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $50.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $205.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $210.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $195.45 million, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $196.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 32.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 3,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,207. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 30.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

