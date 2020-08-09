BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOO. BidaskClub raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.98%. Research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in BRP by 8.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BRP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BRP by 32.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in BRP by 16.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BRP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.