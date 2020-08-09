BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPNE. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,247. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SeaSpine by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

