Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

