Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GSE Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 292,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 121,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,276. GSE Systems has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP).

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.