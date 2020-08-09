Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,996 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,063,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.08. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $142.27.

