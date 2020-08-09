Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,698 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 279,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 1,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.