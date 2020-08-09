Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 372 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,215. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $48.55 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

