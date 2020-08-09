Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,098,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,952,000 after acquiring an additional 169,745 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.5% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $306.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,720. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

