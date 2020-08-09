Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.05. 151,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,344. The firm has a market cap of $296.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

