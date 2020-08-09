Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after buying an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,218,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,896,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $174,706,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $107,905,000.

IVE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.67. 10,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

