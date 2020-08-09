Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $855,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $79.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.