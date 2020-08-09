Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

