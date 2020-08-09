Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 41.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.62. 408,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.