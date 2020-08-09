Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after buying an additional 275,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,663,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,035,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period.

IYW traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $297.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,404. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $294.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

