Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

