Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.24. 1,571,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,216,088. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $271.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

