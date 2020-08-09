Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 187.2% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 679,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

