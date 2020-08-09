Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,071 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 16,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,907. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

