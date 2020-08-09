Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,918 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,125. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

