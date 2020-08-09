Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.57. 1,631,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,357,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

