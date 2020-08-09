Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,541,000 after buying an additional 424,231 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $171,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $659,000.

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. 22,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $62.11.

