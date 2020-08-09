Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.74. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,007. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $115.36 and a 1-year high of $200.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average is $165.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

