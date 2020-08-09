Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,202 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 173.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.70. 87,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

