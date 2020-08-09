Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canacol Energy from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canacol Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Shares of IPCFF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87. Canacol Energy has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.