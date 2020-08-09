Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$369.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$375.00 to C$390.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$384.00 to C$395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$377.38 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$377.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$334.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

