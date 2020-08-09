Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.34 for the period.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.03. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.56.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

