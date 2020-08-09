CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. 40,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,971. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

