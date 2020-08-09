Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilating and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. The company’s brand portfolio includes Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2 and Automated Logic. Carrier Global Corporation is based in Florida. “

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.90.

CARR traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. 56,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,481,223. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $28.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $73,800,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $78,712,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $72,046,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $61,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrier Global (CARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.