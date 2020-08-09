Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Cars.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.04. 68,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Cars.com by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

