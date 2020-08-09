Castle Reaches Market Cap of $17,515.07 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a total market capitalization of $17,515.07 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.00834151 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00099445 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000754 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 18,802,495 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

