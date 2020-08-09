CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBZ. TheStreet raised shares of CBIZ from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

CBZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.60. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $839,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,892.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $64,937.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,753 shares of company stock worth $1,153,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $24,686,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 486,244 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in CBIZ by 40.1% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,161,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 332,768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 30.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 281,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 195,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

