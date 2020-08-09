Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chegg from $44.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.18.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $2.85 on Tuesday, reaching $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,193. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,726.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,481,580.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,631. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $40,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

