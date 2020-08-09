Chromia Market Capitalization Tops $23.62 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.85 or 0.01969346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00083686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00191850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00111351 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 475,191,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,476,263 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

