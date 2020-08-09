Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 843,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,356,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

